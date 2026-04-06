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    Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

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    Sexual Assault Awareness &amp; Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Damilola Awe 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, left, signs the the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month proclamation and pledge during a ceremony at the Morning Calm Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Apr. 8, 2026. Leaders and community members united in a shared commitment to combat and prevent sexual assault. This symbolic moment marks a collective pledge to foster hope, connection and life-saving resources. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Damilola Awe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 00:24
    Photo ID: 9602501
    VIRIN: 260407-A-YG332-1745
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month Proclamation Signing, by SPC Damilola Awe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM
    installation management command
    SAAPM
    USAG-H
    sexual assault awareness and prevention

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