Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, left, signs the the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month proclamation and pledge during a ceremony at the Morning Calm Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Apr. 8, 2026. Leaders and community members united in a shared commitment to combat and prevent sexual assault. This symbolic moment marks a collective pledge to foster hope, connection and life-saving resources. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Damilola Awe)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 00:24
|Photo ID:
|9602501
|VIRIN:
|260407-A-YG332-1745
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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