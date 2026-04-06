Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

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U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Commander Col. Kristin E. Steinbrecher, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Salvador G. Garcia, left, signs the the Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month proclamation and pledge during a ceremony at the Morning Calm Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Apr. 8, 2026. Leaders and community members united in a shared commitment to combat and prevent sexual assault. This symbolic moment marks a collective pledge to foster hope, connection and life-saving resources. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Damilola Awe)