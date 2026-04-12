960th Cyberspace Wing hosts Gladiator Nexus 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The 960th Cyberspace Wing (960 CW) hosted Gladiator Nexus 2026 here from March 9-11 bringing together group and squadron leadership from across the wing’s geographically separated units.



Gladiator Nexus 2026 served as a senior leader strategic planning event, providing an opportunity for group- and squadron-level leaders to synchronize priorities and optimize planning in support of the wing’s mission. With personnel distributed across multiple installations, the event offered an optimal opportunity for in-person collaboration, enabling commanders and senior staff to align operational efforts, identify emerging challenges, and refine approaches to executing the wing’s cyberspace mission.



"Gladiator Nexus serves as an essential forum for enhancing our warfighting readiness,” said Col Joshua N. Garrison, 960 CW commander. “By convening our cyberspace leadership from across our units, we synchronize our strategic objectives and solidify the 960th's posture as a cohesive and formidable combat-ready organization, ready to execute decisive cyberspace operations."



Gladiator Nexus also provided a venue to share updates on the evolving cyber operations landscape, informed by insights and policy from authoritative bodies and mission partners across the Department of War and the broader cyber community.



Senior leaders engaged in focused discussions on mission priorities, operational integration, and opportunities to enhance planning and programs within groups and squadrons. The sessions reinforced a shared understanding of the wing’s objectives and ensured alignment as the organization continues to support cyberspace operations in an increasingly dynamic threat environment.



By bringing together leadership from across the enterprise, Gladiator Nexus 2026 strengthened the unity of effort and reinforced the 960 CW’s warrior ethos as the Gladiators of the Grid offering full-spectrum cyber and warfighter communications capabilities under one command.