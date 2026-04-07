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    U.S. Forces Start Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz

    U.S. Forces Start Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in...... read more read more

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.11.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations.

    USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) transited the Strait of Hormuz and operated in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to ensure the strait is fully clear of sea mines previously laid by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

    “Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM.

    The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional and global economic prosperity. Additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 12:56
    Story ID: 562510
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 291
    Downloads: 1

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    U.S. Forces Start Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz

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