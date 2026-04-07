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    U.S. Forces Start Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz

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    U.S. Forces Start Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz

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    04.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations. (U.S. Central Command Photo)

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    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9609002
    VIRIN: 260411-N-NO146-3003
    Resolution: 1780x1187
    Size: 317.21 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 9

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