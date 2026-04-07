U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations. (U.S. Central Command Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9609002
|VIRIN:
|260411-N-NO146-3003
|Resolution:
|1780x1187
|Size:
|317.21 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
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U.S. Forces Start Mine Clearance Mission in Strait of Hormuz
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