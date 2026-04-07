New Commanding Officer takes the helm at NAMRU Dayton

Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton held a change of command ceremony April 10, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, where Capt. William Howard formally relinquished command to Capt. J. Russell Linderman. The ceremony was officiated by Capt. Eric Welsh, commander of Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC).



In remarks during the ceremony, Welsh praised Howard’s leadership and the condition of the command he leaves behind.



“Capt. Howard leaves behind a legacy of excellence and a command that is stronger and more capable because of his leadership,” Welsh said, while also expressing confidence in Linderman as he assumes command.

Howard used his farewell remarks to emphasize the long-term importance of military medical research and the command’s role in supporting operational readiness.



“Research is easy to overlook because it represents the future,” he said. “Its successes are measured in accidents that never happen, diseases that never occur, and lives that are not prematurely lost.” He described his role over the past two years as helping shield the command from outside turbulence so its work could continue uninterrupted.



Linderman, who previously served as NAMRU Dayton’s Executive Officer, noted his experience with the Command’s work predates his time in Dayton and shaped his understanding of its value to the fleet. In his remarks, he pointed to the real-world operational impact of the unit’s expertise.



“I look forward to going together with you as we continue our mission to deliver world-class research and development products to enhance warfighter health, readiness, and performance," he said.



NAMRU Dayton is one of eight laboratories in the Navy Medicine Research & Development enterprise and operates as a subordinate command to Naval Medical Research Command. Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the command is home to the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory and the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory. Its mission is to enhance warfighter health, readiness and performance through environmental health effects, toxicology, and aerospace medical research and development.



The ceremony marked both a transition in leadership and a reaffirmation of the command’s role in delivering operationally relevant science to operational forces. Under new leadership, NAMRU Dayton will continue supporting warfighters through research aimed at improving health, performance and readiness in demanding operational environments.



NAMRU Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies.

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