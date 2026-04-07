7th Army NCOA Instructor: shaping the future of the NCO Corps

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany - “My goal isn’t to change the entire Army. If I can positively impact even one Soldier per cycle and help them become a stronger, more confident leader - then I’ve done my job.” Staff Sgt. Amanda Macias is an Instructor assigned to the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy where she uses her personal experiences to demonstrate resilience and her passion for mentorship to shape the next generation of Army leaders. “The Army gave me purpose,” said Macias. “It taught me how to lead under pressure, take accountability, and push through challenges I never thought I could overcome.” Amanda was raised in Alexandria, Virginia, by a single mother of nine children; she credits her upbringing as the foundation of her motivation and work ethic. Despite financial and personal challenges, Amanda's mother ensured the family had what they needed while also instilling values that continue to drive her success today. “I wanted to build a better life not just for myself, but for my mother,” said Macias. “I wanted to make her proud and do something no one in my family had ever done.” She enlisted in the Army at 18 years old and sought structure, stability and an opportunity for growth. What followed was a transformative journey that shaped her into a disciplined and resilient noncommissioned officer. Throughout her career, she has embraced both opportunities and adversity. From completing demanding courses like Air Assault School and the Norwegian Ruck March to overcoming the setback of initially failing air assault, every experience contributed to her development as a leader despite the adversities. “Those weren’t just physical challenges, they were mental battles,” said Macias. “Failing taught me that setbacks aren’t the end. They’re part of the process. It’s about how you respond and keep moving forward.” These experiences ultimately inspired the decision to become an instructor within the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy. Driven by a passion for mentorship and a sense of responsibility, this instructor aims to make a lasting impact on Soldiers. “Serving as an instructor has proven to be one of the most rewarding assignments of my career,” she added. The Instructor role enhanced her leadership abilities, strengthened communication skills, and broadened her perspective while being able to teach Soldiers from diverse backgrounds, including Active Duty, National Guard, Reserve, and international partners. However, the role comes with its own challenges. “Being an instructor means holding yourself to a higher standard every day,” said Macias. “You have to master the material, adapt your teaching style, and continuously improve.” Through mentorship and a commitment to self-development, she has navigated these challenges while continuing to grow both personally and professionally. For noncommissioned officers considering becoming instructors, the message is clear: the experience is both demanding and rewarding. “You’re not just teaching doctrine, you're shaping the future of the NCO Corps,” said Macias. “The leaders you develop will go on to influence countless others.” Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized that success in the Army comes down to individual effort and dedication. “The Army is what you make of it,” said Macias. “If you stay motivated, keep learning, and commit to developing others, the opportunities are endless.” Given the chance, she wouldn’t change a thing. “I’d do it all over again.”