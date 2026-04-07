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    7th Army NCOA Instructor: shaping the future of the NCO Corps

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    7th Army NCOA Instructor: shaping the future of the NCO Corps

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Meet U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Macias an instructor assigned to the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, whose shaping the future of the NCO Corps.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9606973
    VIRIN: 260410-A-OI040-1001
    Resolution: 4530x3744
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    NCOA
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    TrainTo Win

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