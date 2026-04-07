7th Army NCOA Instructor: shaping the future of the NCO Corps

Meet U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Amanda Macias an instructor assigned to the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy in Grafenwoehr, Germany, whose shaping the future of the NCO Corps.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 08:46
|Photo ID:
|9606973
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-OI040-1001
|Resolution:
|4530x3744
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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