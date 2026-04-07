VP-26 Arrives in U.S. 7th Fleet for Routine Operations

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV | A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon departs from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, March 20, 2026. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV see less | View Image Page

Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 arrived at Kadena Air Base to begin conducting missions in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, April 1.

The squadron assumed duties from Whidbey Island-based VP-4, which completed a six-month rotation to the region.

“We are honored to be here, ready to execute our mission and strengthen our partnerships in this vital region,” said Cmdr. Taylor Barrow, commanding officer of VP-26. “Our team is fully prepared to uphold maritime security throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, VP-26 is currently operating from multiple locations. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater security cooperation activities, as part of a rotational presence to support Commander, Task Force 72; Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet; Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific is unwavering,” said Barrow. “We look forward to working alongside our allies and partners to ensure regional security and foster interoperability.”

VP-26 operates the P-8A Poseidon, the U.S. Navy's premier maritime patrol aircraft, capable of broad-area, maritime, and littoral operations, as well as search and rescue.

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.