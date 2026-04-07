U.S. Navy P8 Departs Naval Air Station Jacksonville

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A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon departs from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, March 20, 2026. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV