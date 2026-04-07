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    U.S. Navy P8 Departs Naval Air Station Jacksonville

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    U.S. Navy P8 Departs Naval Air Station Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon departs from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, March 20, 2026. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 02:31
    Photo ID: 9606818
    VIRIN: 260320-N-OF444-1043
    Resolution: 2734x2051
    Size: 668.54 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Navy P8 Departs Naval Air Station Jacksonville, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. Navy
    VP26 Tridents

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