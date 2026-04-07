U.S. Navy P8 Departs Naval Air Station Jacksonville

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon departs from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, March 20, 2026. The P-8A Poseidon is the U.S. Navy’s multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft conducting long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 02:31
|Photo ID:
|9606818
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-OF444-1043
|Resolution:
|2734x2051
|Size:
|668.54 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
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VP-26 Arrives in U.S. 7th Fleet for Routine Operations
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