Sharpening Mind and Body: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marine shares experience in Marine Corps and mixed martial arts

Photo By 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wycolt Henry, a native of New Mexico and an electronics intelligence specialist with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), poses for a photo at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2026. Henry was interviewed by III MIG Communication, Strategy and Operations, sharing his experience in mixed martial arts, intelligence and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wycolt Henry, a native of New Mexico and an electronics...... read more read more

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – Whether working behind a desk or operating in the field, Marines continually seek ways to sharpen both their minds and bodies. For Cpl. Wycolt Henry, a native of New Mexico and an electronics intelligence specialist with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, that balance is found between intelligence work by day and mixed martial arts (MMA) training by night.

Henry’s journey into martial arts began as a child. Encouraged by his mother, he and his siblings were introduced to the sport to build discipline and resilience. What started as a protective measure quickly became a passion.

“My mom didn’t want me to get bullied, but I came to like it (MMA), especially the aggression of the sport,” said Henry. “I just feel like it’s a good way to learn to control your aggression and direct it in a good way.”

With a passion for MMA, Henry believed a job in the military would be the best fit. Coming from a family with a background in military service, Henry found that the discipline and controlled aggression developed through MMA aligned naturally with the values of the Corps.

“I feel like without it (MMA), I probably wouldn’t be in the Marines,” he said.

Being someone who enjoys staying active, signals intelligence was not an obvious choice for the young fighter. However, his mother encouraged him to pursue a career that would challenge his mind. While his profession sharpens his analytical skills, MMA allows him to maintain physical readiness. Even after long workdays, Henry prioritizes training.

“For instance, after field day, I have to rush to the MMA gym and train,” said Henry. “I’m tired and I want to sleep right after, but training comes first.”

In addition to physical and professional discipline, Henry draws strength from his Christian faith. Before each fight, he takes time to pray, focusing on maintaining a calm and disciplined mindset as he prepares to step into the cage.

“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind,” said Henry, referencing 2 Timothy 1:7.

This foundation allows him to approach both fighting and his duties as a Marine with confidence and composure, reinforcing his ability to remain steady in high-pressure situations.

Henry’s background in MMA has also driven him to become a Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructor (MAI). His ambition stems from a desire to share his knowledge and help fellow Marines develop confidence and self-defense skills.

When asked how MMA translates to his role as a Marine, Henry emphasized the importance of teaching and continuous learning.

“The more you teach it, the more you learn,” he said. “As you teach techniques, you’re also learning alongside them, and you make sure you truly have mastery over it.”

Through his experience, Henry is able to pass on practical knowledge to his future MCMAP students, reinforcing both technical proficiency and confidence.

He also highlights the strong sense of community shared between the Marine Corps and MMA.

“The culture is just everyone trying to help everyone,” said Henry. “There’s no ego involved. As I’m teaching someone, I’m also learning along with them, and vice versa. The more you teach, the more you learn.”

Through his dedication to his profession, his passion for martial arts, and his faith, Henry continues to embody the discipline, resilience, and warrior ethos of a United States Marine.