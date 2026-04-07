3d Intelligence Battalion Marine shares Marine Corps and martial arts experience

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wycolt Henry, a native of New Mexico and an electronics intelligence specialist with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), poses for a photo at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2026. Henry was interviewed by III MIG Communication, Strategy and Operations, sharing his experience in mixed martial arts, intelligence and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski)