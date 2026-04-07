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    3d Intelligence Battalion Marine shares Marine Corps and martial arts experience

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    3d Intelligence Battalion Marine shares Marine Corps and martial arts experience

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wycolt Henry, a native of New Mexico and an electronics intelligence specialist with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG), poses for a photo at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 9, 2026. Henry was interviewed by III MIG Communication, Strategy and Operations, sharing his experience in mixed martial arts, intelligence and the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 20:16
    Photo ID: 9606406
    VIRIN: 260408-M-LH999-2128
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3d Intelligence Battalion Marine shares Marine Corps and martial arts experience, by 2LT Lea Pohalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MAI
    MCMAP
    3d Intel Bn.
    Marine
    MMA
    Intelligence

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