143rd Cyber Operations, 194th Intelligence Squadrons mobilize to support global missions

Photo By Senior Airman Jordaan Kvale | Washington State Representative Mari Leavitt, State Representative for the 28th Legislative District in the Washington House of Representatives, speaks at the mobilization ceremony of the 143rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron and 194th Intelligence Squadron at Camp Murray, Wash., April 3, 2026. The 143rd COS mobilized as the 852nd Cyber Protection Team, while the 194th IS deployed in place to conduct intelligence operations in support of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air National Guard photo By Senior Airman Jordaan Kvale) see less | View Image Page

The 143rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron and 194th Intelligence Squadron held a joint mobilization ceremony at Camp Murray, Wash., April 3, 2026.

Members of the 143rd COS are mobilized as the 852nd Cyber Protection Team. Members of the 194th IS are deployed in place, conducting continuous intelligence operations from home station in support of Air Combat Command.

“We gather here today to honor the selfless service of the men and women you see before you,” said Maj. Andrew Vanzandt, chief of standardization and evaluation with the 252nd Cyber Operations Group. “These Airmen represent a portion of the Washington Guardsmen who have protected Department of War personnel and systems across the globe. Today’s deployments add yet another chapter to the Washington Air National Guard’s storied history of service to the nation.”

In keeping with National Guard tradition, guidons from both units were presented to Washington State Representative Mari Leavitt, State Representative for the 28th Legislative District in the Washington House of Representatives, who will display them at the state capitol until the units return.

Leavitt praised the Guardsmen as “unsung heroes,” noting their roles in wildfire response, flood assistance, cybersecurity and intelligence.

“I hope you realize how much we appreciate and are grateful with deep, deep gratitude for the efforts that you make each and every day,” said Leavitt. “Whether you're on a mission abroad or whether you're here doing the duties that you're asked to do to keep us safe, we value and are grateful for you, and our state is better because of you.”

According to Maj. Steven Jones, commander of the 143rd COS, his Airmen’s mission will be similar to that of their sister unit, the 262nd COS, which completed a mobilization six months ago.

“We’re responsible to detect adversary activity in cyberspace, enable critical decision making, and generate effects required to defend the critical infrastructure and unique mission systems that enable us to defend our homeland and project air power around the globe,” said Jones.

Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, commander of the Washington Air National Guard, stressed that cyber operations are central to the nation’s ability to prevail in conflict.

“Any potential conflict we have is going to involve more than just sprinkling some cyber,” he said. “But rather, you are going to be an integral part of the war fight. Without you, we cannot win.”

While the 143rd COS deploys forward, the 194th IS is executing a deployment-in-place, leveraging home station facilities to conduct targeting and geospatial intelligence missions in support of Air Combat Command.

“We have organized, trained and equipped since [our unit was established] to the highest standards of military intelligence analysis and built readiness for the day that our nation would call upon us,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Strawn, commander of the 194th IS. “We’ve responded to many missions over that time, but never as we have now. And today is the day that we’ve been preparing for.”

Strawn emphasized that the years of preparation have positioned the squadron to play a critical role in current operations.

“The mission of the 194th Intelligence Squadron of targeting intelligence is critical to the lethality of the joint force in terms of identifying the vulnerabilities of our adversaries and employing the effects of the joint force in a way that maximizes the efficiency, achieves the commander’s objectives and minimizes the risk to our fellow service members,” said Strawn.

Though much of the work performed by the 143rd COS and the 194th IS happens out of public view, their contributions enable and protect nearly every aspect of modern warfare.

“What you do matters every day in ways that are often unseen, but are always critical,” said Jones. “I'm proud to serve alongside you, and I have complete confidence in your ability to execute this mission.”

Strawn closed by reminding Airmen that the Washington National Guard stands behind them throughout their mobilization.

“The entire Washington National Guard will be supporting you while you’re on this mission, and ready to celebrate you on its completion,” he said.