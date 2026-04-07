A Sweet Salute: Exchange Free Treat Day Honors Military Kids on April 18

Photo By Teonja Tatum | As the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrates military brats worldwide during Month of the Military Child, families can visit participating Exchange restaurants April 18 for a free treat. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Teonja Tatum | As the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrates military brats worldwide during...... read more read more

DALLAS – Treats are on us for Month of the Military Child!

As the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrates military brats worldwide during Month of the Military Child, families can visit participating Exchange restaurants April 18 for a free treat (https://flic.kr/p/2s3E2Vg).

Military children 18 years and younger can visit their local Exchange to receive a free treat coupon and take part in Free Treat Day at participating Exchange restaurants including Arby’s, Burger King, Charleys, Pizza Hut, Subway, Taco Bell, Popeyes, Panera Bread, Qdoba and Starbucks. Treats, including a fountain drink or dessert, vary by location.

“Military kids do so much and deserve to be appreciated,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “A small treat is a big way to let them know they’re special.”

The free treat offer is valid only on April 18 and is limited to one free treat per child/coupon. Military families are encouraged to inquire about free treats at participating restaurants and can contact their local Exchange or visit the community Hub (http://www.shopmyexchange.com/momc) for more information.

Social-media-friendly version: Calling all military brats! Join @ShopMyExchange for Free Treat Day on April 18 at participating Exchange restaurants. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3cg

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Teonja Tatum, 214-312-6514 or tatumte@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange X: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: @shopmyexchange