Final Flight Marks Retirement of Two Wyoming Air National Guard Leaders

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Lee Murphy | Col. Thomas J. “TJ” Gagnon and Col. Gary S. Monroe completed their final flight with the Wyoming Air National Guard in Cheyenne, Wyo., March 13, 2026. After landing, family members, friends and fellow Airmen gathered on the flightline to celebrate their careers and recognize the impact both colonels have had on generations of Wyoming Guardsmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lee Murphy) see less | View Image Page

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After decades of service, two leaders of the Wyoming Air National Guard closed out their careers the way aviators tend to prefer: in the air.

On March 13, 2026, Col. Thomas J. “TJ” Gagnon and Col. Gary S. Monroe completed their final flight over Cheyenne, marking the end of a combined 77 years of service to the nation, the state of Wyoming and the Airmen of the Wyoming Air National Guard.

More than fellow officers, Gagnon and Monroe were close friends who flew together many times throughout their careers. Their fini flight served as a fitting final chapter to decades spent serving side by side in uniform.

Gagnon retired March 14, 2026, after 32 years of service. A former U.S. Air Force firefighter, he went on to serve in several leadership and command roles throughout his career. Known for his steady leadership and commitment to the mission, Gagnon leaves behind a legacy defined by service, mentorship and dedication to the Airmen he led.

Monroe also retired March 14, 2026, concluding 35 years of military service. Beginning his career in security forces, Monroe similarly rose through the ranks to hold multiple leadership and command positions. His career reflects a deep commitment to protecting the force, developing future leaders and strengthening the mission of the Wyoming Air National Guard.

Their fini flight served as a symbolic close to careers spent supporting national defense and their local community. Family members, friends and fellow Airmen gathered to celebrate the moment and honor the impact both leaders have had across generations of Guardsmen.

While their uniforms come off, their influence remains. The Wyoming Air National Guard is stronger because of the decades of leadership, mentorship and service provided by Col. Gagnon and Col. Monroe.

The Wyoming Air National Guard thanks both leaders for their service and commitment to the Airmen and mission of Wyoming.