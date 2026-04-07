Volunteerism Helps Junior Service Members Boost Self-Esteem and Earn Flights Home

Photo By Lydia Robertson | Senior Airman Sha’Angelo Farley, of Georgia, assigned to Air Force 15th Maintenance Squadron, and Krystal Hatch, with Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, participated in the bi- monthly Haiku Valley culture service work, sponsored by Koolau Foundation, Jan. 11, 2026. They worked alongside other volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the Native Hawaiian culture and practices. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson) see less | View Image Page

On a recent Sunday morning, Senior Airman Sha'Angelo Farley, a Physical Science Technician with the U.S. Air Force’s 15th Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), headed to Haiku Valley on the windward side of Oahu where he joined other volunteers for cultural service work. He removed invasive species, planted native plants, and learned about Native Hawaiian culture and practices from the Koolau Foundation, which sponsors the bimonthly workday and learning program. “It was a great organization to work with,” he said, adding that he was grateful for the opportunity to give back to the community.

Farley also volunteered for the recent The Walls that Heal exhibit and participated in booster club events, logging 25 hours of community service in the span of three to six months. His volunteerism earned him a flight home to Atlanta, Georgia, where he was reunited with his family after a long separation and celebrated a friend’s birthday.

For junior service members like Farley, airfare can be expensive, making it difficult to travel home or elsewhere for “moments that matter.”

When Maureen Byrne, the mother of a U.S. Marine, learned about the travel challenges that some junior enlisted face, she wanted to help. So, she started a non-profit organization called Miles for Military to encourage servicemembers to volunteer their time with charitable organizations in their communities. In return, they would be awarded a round-trip airline ticket home. Byrne’s idea was a win-win-win: By volunteering, military members gained practical skills and boosted their self-esteem. The communities they served saw tangible benefits from their volunteerism, and families were reunited with their loved ones in uniform.

Active-duty E-1 to E-4 service members who make a positive difference in the community by volunteering at least 25 hours during a three- to six-month period are eligible for the program. Repeat applicants are required to complete a new set of 25 hours since their last flight with the program.

Last year, 36 JBPHH service members received free flights home. They contributed a total of 3,034 volunteer hours, according to Capt. Samuel White, JBPHH commander.

“I’m proud of the junior Sailors and Airmen who spend their off-duty hours giving back to the community,” said White. “Earning a free airline ticket home is a nice way to recognize the volunteer efforts of our younger enlisted personnel. I hope they continue to make time for community service as they advance in their careers.”

For junior service members, volunteering can help support their mental health and resilience. Many of them struggle with living far from home for the first time while having to adapt to operational demands and the pace of military life. Community engagement can provide a productive outlet, enabling them to step away from daily stressors and reconnect with a sense of purpose beyond their primary duties.

“We know how the demands and sacrifices of serving can take a toll on both the physical and mental health of our service members. We try to ease that burden as much as we can by providing them with a chance to get home and see their loved ones,” said Derek Byrne, operations director for Miles for Military. “Hopefully, it recharges their batteries a bit and reminds them why they serve to begin with.”