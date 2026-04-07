Wiesbaden leader links readiness, warfighting to sexual assault prevention

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class John Healy | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command – Europe Commanding General and the Wiesbaden Senior Responsible Officer (SRO), and Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb C. Webster pose for a group photo after signing the 2026 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation on Clay Kaserne, Germany, April 7, 2026, emphasizing that readiness remains the Army’s top priority and is directly linked to the trust and cohesion within units. In a speech prior to the proclamation signing, Brig. Gen. Carpenter called upon the community to redouble its focus on warfighting, people, and readiness during. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Healy) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – The Senior Responsible Officer of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden called upon the community to redouble its focus on warfighting, people, and readiness during the 2026 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation signing ceremony.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command – Europe Commanding General, and the Wiesbaden Senior Responsible Officer (SRO), emphasized that readiness remains the Army’s top priority and is directly linked to the trust and cohesion within units.

“Every day, we are focused on warfighting and people,” Carpenter said. He then directly addressed the impact of sexual assault on that mission, stating, “We must confront an obvious and difficult truth… that sexual assault is a direct threat to our warfighting capability… our readiness… and our core values.”

The ceremony officially marked the start of SAAPM for the garrison, a month dedicated to raising awareness and preventing sexual violence. This year’s official theme,“STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.,”serves as a call to action for every member of the community to intervene and support a culture free from sexual misconduct.

The Army's Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program is fundamentally linked to military readiness. According to Army command policy, the core principle is that a force free from sexual harassment and assault is more cohesive, disciplined, and effective. This is because a command climate that upholds dignity and respect is essential for Soldiers to trust one another, which is critical to preserving combat power and winning on the battlefield.

Carpenter described the proclamation signing as more than just a ceremony, framing it as a direct challenge to the entire community.

“This month, signing this proclamation is a reminder, a challenge. For soldiers, DoD civilians, local national employees, veterans and our families… to ruthlessly prioritize warfighting and our people…build an organization where every member understands their value… feels respected.”

The proclamation signing underscores the command's commitment to fostering a command climate where every individual is treated with dignity and respect, ensuring the force is ready to meet any challenge. Throughout April, the Wiesbaden community will host several events to observe SAAPM.