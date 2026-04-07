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    Wiesbaden leader links readiness, warfighting to sexual assault prevention

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    Wiesbaden leader links readiness, warfighting to sexual assault prevention

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command – Europe Commanding General and the Wiesbaden Senior Responsible Officer (SRO), and Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb C. Webster pose for a group photo after signing the 2026 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation on Clay Kaserne, Germany, April 7, 2026, emphasizing that readiness remains the Army’s top priority and is directly linked to the trust and cohesion within units. In a speech prior to the proclamation signing, Brig. Gen. Carpenter called upon the community to redouble its focus on warfighting, people, and readiness during. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Healy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 14:37
    Photo ID: 9603501
    VIRIN: 260406-A-PC120-7839
    Resolution: 5024x3588
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wiesbaden leader links readiness, warfighting to sexual assault prevention, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SHARP
    Clay Kaserne
    USAG Wiesbaden
    SAAPM
    Carpenter
    MDC-E

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