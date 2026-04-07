Wiesbaden leader links readiness, warfighting to sexual assault prevention

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U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Multi-Domain Command – Europe Commanding General and the Wiesbaden Senior Responsible Officer (SRO), and Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb C. Webster pose for a group photo after signing the 2026 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation on Clay Kaserne, Germany, April 7, 2026, emphasizing that readiness remains the Army’s top priority and is directly linked to the trust and cohesion within units. In a speech prior to the proclamation signing, Brig. Gen. Carpenter called upon the community to redouble its focus on warfighting, people, and readiness during. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. John Healy)