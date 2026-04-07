Golden Knights Take Arizona Educators and Leaders to New Heights

MARANA, Ariz. — While the desert heat shimmered over Marana, the real excitement was falling through the skies. For three days, the U.S. Army Golden Knights hosted their first tandem camp in the Grand Canyon State.



Sponsored by the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, the event served as a high-octane thank-you to centers of influence, or COIs — the educators, community leaders and veterans who act as a bridge between the Army and the next generation of soldiers.



For many participants, the jump was more than a bucket-list item; it was a testament to personal resilience. Jeanea Lambeth, who has spent over 30 years in career and technical education at the East Valley Institute of Technology, admitted to a lifelong fear of heights.



However, Lambeth viewed the open cargo door through the lens of her own survival.



"If I can beat cancer, I can jump out of an airplane," she said. After spiraling through the Marana clouds, her fear vanished. "You’re flying and it’s so much fun!"



Lambeth’s dedication to the Army’s mission is evident on her campus, where she frequently hosts work-based learning days.



"We bring the Army in and let them take over our campus," she said. "Students get face-to-face experience talking to soldiers about the pursuits they’re studying and what it’s like to be in the military."



The reach of the camp extended across the state. Sgt. 1st Class Brie Bastian, a recruiter from the Flagstaff station, drove her COI down personally to ensure they did not miss the opportunity, which began each day at 6 a.m.



"It’s huge for the populace to say they’ve been able to do this," Bastian said.



Giselle Viera-Soto, a school counselor from Coconino High School and a former Army medic, drove for hours to participate. Despite her military background, this was her first time seeing the world from several thousand feet up.



"When else could I do something like this?" Viera-Soto said. "I took a gamble and I won."



Her son watched from the ground in awe. "She just jumped out of an airplane," he said.



For Anne Resty, a retired Army officer and volunteer with Daisy Mountain Veterans, the jump was about connecting with the mindset of today's youth. She recognizes that while the economy is a factor, young people are looking for more than a paycheck.



"Things are expensive these days and finding a job that will cover all that is important," Resty said. "But they’re also looking for excitement, traveling the world, and they want their education."



Even as a veteran, the prospect of the jump was daunting, but the reputation of the divers gave her the push she needed.



"How can you get any safer than the Army Golden Knights?" she asked. "As terrified as I am, I’m going to go."



Though the Golden Knights are world-renowned, Col. Steven Weber, commander of the Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, noted with surprise that this was their inaugural tandem camp in Arizona. Watching the COIs land safely, Weber joked about his own "jumper's envy."



"I'm extremely jealous," Weber said. "I mean, I haven't jumped out of a plane in 23 years."



To close the event, Weber presented the Golden Knights with a token of appreciation, honoring their role as aerial ambassadors. The inscription on the award captured the spirit of the three-day camp: "To the U.S. Army Golden Knights in appreciation of the 2026 tandem camp. Your professionalism and high energy reflect your role as aerial ambassadors for the United States Army."



As the COIs headed back to their respective corners of Arizona, they took more than just certificates with them — they took a firsthand understanding of the courage and precision that defines the American soldier.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:57 Story ID: 562241 Location: MARANA, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golden Knights Take Arizona Educators and Leaders to New Heights, by Jaison Bloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.