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    Golden Knights Take Arizona Educators and Leaders to New Heights

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    Golden Knights Take Arizona Educators and Leaders to New Heights

    MARANA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Jaison Bloom 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Two Golden Knights team members prepare for the day's tandem camp event.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9603315
    VIRIN: 260403-D-DU704-2894
    Resolution: 1471x841
    Size: 407.74 KB
    Location: MARANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Golden Knights Take Arizona Educators and Leaders to New Heights, by Jaison Bloom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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