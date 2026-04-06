Madigan Army Medical Center’s Membership in the Washington State Hospital Association supports Readiness, Collaboration, and Community Health

Photo By James Esteban | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center plays a critical role in ensuring the health, readiness, and resilience of warfighters and their families. As a premier Military Treatment Facility (MTF) operating under the Defense Health Agency (DHA), its mission extends beyond traditional healthcare—supporting operational readiness while delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. One of the ways Madigan enhances this mission is through its membership in the Washington State Hospital Association. (Photo by Ralph McDowell) see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center plays a critical role in ensuring the health, readiness, and resilience of warfighters and their families. As a premier Military Treatment Facility (MTF) operating under the Defense Health Agency (DHA), its mission extends beyond traditional healthcare—supporting operational readiness while delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. One of the ways Madigan enhances this mission is through its membership in the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA).

WSHA represents more than 100 hospitals and health systems across Washington, including nonprofit, investor-owned, county, state and military facilities. This broad network provides Madigan with valuable opportunities to collaborate with regional partners, strengthening both military and civilian healthcare systems. “Madigan is proud to partner with the WSHA alongside other outstanding hospitals in Washington,” said Col. Luke Mease, Madigan’s Chief Medical Officer. “This partnership supports Madigan’s collaborative approach to providing the best healthcare to our patients, readiness for our Soldiers and education for our trainees,” Mease added.

Madigan’s participation in WSHA directly contributes to medical readiness by ensuring its providers, leaders and support staff remain connected to the latest developments in healthcare delivery. Through ongoing networking and collaboration, Madigan can exchange best practices, improve care coordination and adopt innovative solutions that enhance both clinical outcomes and operational preparedness. These efforts are essential to maintaining a medically ready force and a ready medical force, capable of supporting missions at home and abroad.

Supporting warfighters and their families is at the heart of Madigan’s mission. WSHA membership helps reinforce this commitment by enabling the medical center to stay informed on current legislative, financial and administrative issues affecting healthcare in the region. This awareness allows Madigan to adapt quickly, ensuring that service members and their families receive timely, high-quality care in a constantly evolving environment.

In addition, WSHA’s strong advocacy role helps shape public policy that promotes healthcare access and a sustainable delivery system. These efforts align closely with both DHA priorities and Madigan’s responsibility to care for its military population while contributing to the broader health of the surrounding community. “WSHA works hard across Washington to support high-quality, safe care. This aligns directly with Madigan’s same focus on high-quality, safe care,” said Mease.

By participating in these initiatives, Madigan not only improves internal performance which benefits all patients but also strengthens its ability to deliver exceptional care to warfighters; ensuring they are healthy, resilient and ready to meet mission demands. In alignment with the DHA mission, this partnership reinforces Madigan’s dual commitment to military readiness and community health, ultimately benefiting those who serve and the families who stand beside them.