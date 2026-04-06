MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center plays a critical role in ensuring the health, readiness, and resilience of warfighters and their families. As a premier Military Treatment Facility (MTF) operating under the Defense Health Agency (DHA), its mission extends beyond traditional healthcare—supporting operational readiness while delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. One of the ways Madigan enhances this mission is through its membership in the Washington State Hospital Association. (Photo by Ralph McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 21:41
|Photo ID:
|9602368
|VIRIN:
|250301-D-YY582-7334
|Resolution:
|960x615
|Size:
|121.22 KB
|Location:
|US
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This work, Madigan Army Medical Center’s Membership in the Washington State Hospital Association: Strengthening Readiness, Collaboration, and Community Health, by James Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Madigan Army Medical Center’s Membership in the Washington State Hospital Association supports Readiness, Collaboration, and Community Health
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