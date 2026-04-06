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    Madigan Army Medical Center’s Membership in the Washington State Hospital Association: Strengthening Readiness, Collaboration, and Community Health

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    Madigan Army Medical Center’s Membership in the Washington State Hospital Association: Strengthening Readiness, Collaboration, and Community Health

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Photo by James Esteban 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- Madigan Army Medical Center plays a critical role in ensuring the health, readiness, and resilience of warfighters and their families. As a premier Military Treatment Facility (MTF) operating under the Defense Health Agency (DHA), its mission extends beyond traditional healthcare—supporting operational readiness while delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. One of the ways Madigan enhances this mission is through its membership in the Washington State Hospital Association. (Photo by Ralph McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 21:41
    Photo ID: 9602368
    VIRIN: 250301-D-YY582-7334
    Resolution: 960x615
    Size: 121.22 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center’s Membership in the Washington State Hospital Association: Strengthening Readiness, Collaboration, and Community Health, by James Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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