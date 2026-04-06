Commitment to SECWAR’s warfighting mission

Photo By Airman 1st Class Owen Davies | U.S. Navy Master Chief Air Traffic Controller Eric Zimmermann, Navy Reserve, Tactical Air Control Group 1 command senior enlisted leader, poses for a photo at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 27, 2026. Zimmermann received the Vice Admiral John B. Mustin Contributions to Warfighting award due to his efforts to improve the Navy Reserve. He was awarded this through feats such as establishing the first Expeditionary Response Team for the Navy Reserve and coordinating his team during the Rim of the Pacific 2024 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies) see less | View Image Page

The Vice Admiral John B. Mustin Contributions to Warfighting Award is an accolade to recognize contributions of U.S. Navy reservists to the Navy’s warfighting capabilities. The award was named in honor of the 15th Chief of Navy Reserve, VADM John B. Mustin, who demonstrated superb leadership and transformed the Navy Reserve from a response force into a lethal organization dedicated to maritime strategic depth. It is only awarded to those who have contributed directly to the aforementioned warfighting readiness and demonstrate outstanding professional leadership within the Navy Reserve force.

U.S. Navy Master Chief Air Traffic Controller Eric Zimmermann, Navy Reserve, command senior enlisted leader at Tactical Air Control Group 1, received this award due to his contributions to the U.S. Navy Reserve’s mission. Zimmermann established the first Navy expeditionary response team within the Navy Reserve. This allowed the reserve to collaborate with their active duty counterparts, helping reinforce mission capabilities.

“Navy Reserve sailors have the skills and capabilities to augment our active-duty counterparts, but Navy Reserve air traffic controllers have rarely had the opportunity to showcase those skills,” said U.S. Navy Chief Air Traffic Controller Mike Aguilera, Navy Reserve, Tactical Air Control Squadron 1194. “Master Chief Zimmermann, who is also a civilian air traffic controller, recognized this gap in capabilities that combatant commanders could leverage.”

Zimmermann led the organization and preparation of the Navy Reserve air traffic controllers for the Rim of the Pacific 2024 (RIMPAC 2024) exercise. In the months leading up to the exercise, he ensured the entire team across all four Tactical Air Control squadrons were prepared to integrate and execute effectively in the exercise scenarios.

“Once I had a clear understanding of what I thought we could become the best in the Navy/World at (Expeditionary Air Traffic Control) I had to build a concept team. I could not provide promotion, increased pay, public recognition through awards, but I knew I could provide purpose,” said Zimmermann. “Leveraging professional networks, I was able to secure funding to attend the RIMPAC Final Planning Conference.”

Zimmermann wanted to find an opportunity to help increase the likelihood of buy-in from his team of sailors so he reached out to two Marines that were in charge of the landing zones used for the exercise. He shadowed them, giving him the necessary information and preplanning to get his team involved. He found that the Marines would not only be able to train his team, but also qualify them for certifications in their career field.

Through professional networking and relationship building, Zimmermann was able to not only put his team together but set them up for success.

“In February 2024, I received a phone call from Master Chief Eric Zimmermann,” said Aguilera. “He explained to me that he had reviewed my record, recognized my experience and qualifications, and shared his vision for what he was trying to establish. Based on his description and enthusiasm, I immediately knew this was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Throughout the RIMPAC 2024 exercise, Sailors gained hands-on experience controlling live air spaces in an active setting while also strengthening joint capabilities with the Marine Corps.

“Our Sailors, working alongside the Marines, guided U.S. and allied rotary-wing aircraft into landing zones on Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii,” said Aguilera. “Master Chief Zimmermann dedicated significant time coordinating with event organizers, Marine counterparts, and Expeditionary Response Team Sailors (ERT) to ensure the operation ran smoothly.”

Zimmermann exemplified the qualities of a recipient to the John B. Mustin Contributions to Warfighting Award through his leadership and innovation in RIMPAC 2024. His accomplishments further postures the Navy Reserve to be a reliable asset to combatant commanders.

“There are no unsolvable problems, some problems just take a little bit more effort,” said Zimmermann. “A philosophy that I have around it is our capability: whether that's individual, whether that's unit, whether that's expeditionary or traffic control; Our capability is simply limited by your imagination.”