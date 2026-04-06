Beyond drilling: Sea Cadets gain confidence with self-defense instruction

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Approximately 35 Navy Sea Cadets assigned to the United...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Approximately 35 Navy Sea Cadets assigned to the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps Travis Manion Battalion at Picatinny, took part in a defensive tactics training seminar aimed at developing real-life skills for personal safety at the installation’s Homeland Defense Technology Center, March 22. see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Approximately 35 Navy Sea Cadets assigned to the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps Travis Manion Battalion at Picatinny, took part in a defensive tactics training seminar aimed at developing real-life skills for personal safety at the installation’s Homeland Defense Technology Center, March 22.



The Battalion trains the cadets, ages 10-18, on military bearing with an emphasis on drilling, U.S. Navy history and physical fitness. The program, designed to instill confidence and mental fortitude, is part of a broader initiative to equip America's youth with valuable life skills.



Ensign Manda Perrone, the Battalion’s Commanding Officer, coordinated the self-defense instruction, which focused on jiu jitsu and wrestling, with Michael Trasso, owner and operator of Trasso Jiu Jitsu and Wrestling in Glen Rock, New Jersey.



“The seminar included a hands-on self-defense training component,” said Perrone. “The physical training focused on situational awareness, defensive techniques, and confidence-building exercises.”



Trasso, who has been training martial arts for more than 30 years, demonstrated to the youngsters how they could control and immobilize an attacker if they were forced into a position where self-defense would be necessary.



“My hope is that the cadets learned that they don’t know what they don’t know,” Trasso said. “People who do not train typically put themselves at risk of injury due to their lack of knowledge and often use excessive force due to fight or flight or because they truly do not know what they are doing.”



Additionally, Trasso’s wife Ariel, conducted a classroom briefing where she spoke to the cadets about her career path as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, serving as a warfare officer and nuclear engineer. She shared insight into the training, discipline, and commitment required for her role, as well as the opportunities available within the Navy.



“This portion of the seminar was extremely impactful, giving cadets a real-world perspective on military careers and leadership,” said Perrone.



The United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a non-profit charitable youth program developed by the United States Navy and the Navy League of the United States.



The Travis Manion Battalion, named after U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates, is comprised of cadets from Morris, Sussex, Bergen, Passaic, Essex, Hudson, Union, Hunterdon, Warren and Somerset Counties in New Jersey.



“Programs like this seminar are especially valuable because they expose cadets to real-world applications of discipline and resilience, while also strengthening their confidence and ability to handle challenging situations,” said Perrone.

“We are proud to provide training opportunities that prepare them not only for potential military service, but for success in all aspects of life.”



For more information visit [https://travismanionbattalion.org/](https://travismanionbattalion.org/)