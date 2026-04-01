Commissary Sales Flyer for April 6 - 19 features salute to military children

Courtesy Photo | Discover amazing prices on quality meat and produce in the Commissary Sales Flyer for April 6 -19, part of our “Month of the Military Child” promotion. (DeCA marketing graphic) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Discover amazing prices on quality meat and produce in the Commissary Sales Flyer for...... read more read more

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

NOTE: Watch https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_og6m1hSMKeJ61oT3.mp4?1775070127 and https://cdn2.webdamdb.com/md_Y92gxjkBg6S29Mpv.mp4?1775070109

FORT LEE, Va. – Discover incredible deals on premium meat and fresh produce in the https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer, April 6 -19. These exclusive savings are part of our “Month of the Military Child” promotion, created to help you make the most of your hard-earned dollars.

Thick-cut boneless pork chops are on sale for $2.09 per pound, making them an excellent choice for grilling or pan-searing and finishing in the oven. Additionally, USDA Choice beef shoulder roast is available for $6.88 per pound. This cut is perfect for low-and-slow cooking methods, such as using a crock pot or oven.

On the produce side, grilled pineapple offers a sweet and delicious summer touch and is priced at $3.50 each. Fresh asparagus is also on sale for $3.99 per pound. Try drizzling it with olive oil and grilling for a crisp, flavorful side dish.

Here is another meal idea and more great ways to save money at your commissary:

· https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_savory_pork_loin_chops_meal_for_under_25/r/3860830687066067583. Feed your family a “Savory Pork Loin Chops Meal” for under $25, available now in this sales flyer.

· https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Unlock digital savings with your Commissary Rewards Card. Take advantage of Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free deals, and other high-value digital coupons. Simply clip coupons online and save instantly at checkout. CONUS customers can enjoy over $50 in savings on select products with digital coupons. While BOGO Free deals aren’t available at overseas commissaries, you can still benefit from exclusive Instant Savings. Visit your commissary to explore product selections and pricing.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brandsFor shoppers who enjoy stocking up, Commissary Store Brands are the perfect way to save money while filling your pantry, freezer and fridge. DeCA’s private label products offer a wide variety of quality items throughout the store at budget-friendly prices.

· https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings. (YES!) We’ve boosted savings on the items you buy frequently, helping you make the most of every shopping trip. Discover hundreds of YES! items across the store, including dairy, fresh meats, produce, cleaning products and more. Simply look for the bright orange YES! label.

· https://shop.commissaries.com/delivery. Simplify your shopping and save time with these convenient features:

o Online payment for a quick and seamless checkout experience

o Doorstep delivery available at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all locations

o Access to digital coupons, sales flyers, and dietitian-approved recipes to help you plan smarter and shop healthier

Download the app for free on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Just place your order online, select delivery or curbside pickup, complete your payment, and let us handle the rest. Find out if delivery is available in your area: https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator#!/?has_delivery=true.

Your commissary is committed to helping you maximize your savings with exclusive deals every time you shop. Check https://shop.commissaries.com/my-store/store-locator to plan your visit and make the most of your well-earned benefit, ensuring a convenient, efficient and productive shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.