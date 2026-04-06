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    Commissary Sales Flyer for April 6 - 19 features salute to military children

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    Commissary Sales Flyer for April 6 - 19 features salute to military children

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Discover amazing prices on quality meat and produce in the Commissary Sales Flyer for April 6 -19, part of our “Month of the Military Child” promotion. (DeCA marketing graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:00
    Photo ID: 9599705
    VIRIN: 260406-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 448.51 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    Defense Commissary Agency
    Month of Military Child
    commissary benefit
    Military Commissaries
    commissary sales flyer

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