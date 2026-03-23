Army previews apps that put supply chain power into Soldier’s hands

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Leveraging A3I demonstrates how the command is moving past simply collecting data from fragmented systems to proactively anticipating and solving challenges. The command is already applying this concept with tools like Weapons System 360, which gives leaders a complete look at the Army’s supply chain, and ParaLine, an app that significantly reduces inventory processing time and improves property accountability for Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Alyssa Crockett | Leveraging A3I demonstrates how the command is moving past simply collecting data from...... read more read more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The future of Army logistics will be driven by data analytics and applications that put powerful tools directly into the hands of Soldiers.

Army supply chain officials detailed a suite of new technologies designed to streamline everything from property accountability to vehicle maintenance during a Warrior’s Corner session at the 2026 Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium and Exposition, March 24.

Rich Martin, Army Materiel Command executive director for supply chain management, and Maj. Gen. Sean Davis, commanding general of Combined Arms Support Command and deputy portfolio acquisition executive for agile sustainment and ammunition, discussed how the new applications and technologies will streamline logistics, improve property and parts management, and create a more predictive and responsive supply chain.

“We are building all of these dashboards and applications to understand not only the health of a weapon system, but the health of the overall supply chain,” said Martin.

ParaLine is a device-agnostic mobile application that has significantly reduced the time and paperwork required for company-level property inventories. What once took weeks of preparation and manual data entry can now be accomplished in days by scanning Item Unique Identification tags and updating records in real-time. The app is expected to be launched Army-wide in early summer.

“We had one particular medical company commander at Fort Stewart that experienced a weeks-long inventory of medical supplies like respirators and individual bandages,” Martin recounted. “When she relinquished command, that same process took her only a few days because she used ParaLine.”

Building on the initial success while testing ParaLine, AMC is developing CheckMate, another device-agnostic application aimed at revolutionizing preventative maintenance checks and services. Soldiers will use CheckMate to guide them through vehicle inspections, troubleshoot faults with the help of artificial intelligence-assisted maintenance and even order necessary parts directly from the field.

"The idea is now you can do a PMCS and eventually, when I come to a fault, utilize AI-assisted maintenance to order a part right from that edge device," Martin said.

ParaLine and CheckMate will connect to live data from sources like the Global Combat Support System-Army and the Logistics Modernization Program to provide a comprehensive picture of equipment health and parts availability. All of this data is feeding into a bigger Army dashboard called Weapon System 360, which provides an end-to-end view of the Army’s supply chain to senior leaders.

“In the long term, AMC’s vision is to be as transparent with industry as we possibly can,” said Martin. He explained that sharing this live data will help industry partners better anticipate the Army’s demand and reduce lead times for critical components.

Martin also touched on how implementing passive radio frequency identification technology, also known as RFID, could provide real-time inventory of Supply Support Activities, similar to the way commercial retailers track their stock.

“We need to change some Army policy and how our vendors package our orders, but this technology could eliminate the need for lengthy and disruptive wall-to-wall inventories,” said Martin.

The discussion painted a clear picture of the Army's strategic shift toward a digitally-driven sustainment enterprise. By leveraging a suite of new applications like ParaLine and CheckMate, and exploring technologies such as passive RFID, the Army aims to empower Soldiers at the tactical edge with powerful tools that give them back time build readiness.