Leveraging A3I demonstrates how the command is moving past simply collecting data from fragmented systems to proactively anticipating and solving challenges. The command is already applying this concept with tools like Weapons System 360, which gives leaders a complete look at the Army’s supply chain, and ParaLine, an app that significantly reduces inventory processing time and improves property accountability for Soldiers.
|06.25.2025
|12.05.2025 09:35
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
AMC enters a new era of data-driven logistics
