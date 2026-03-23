Arkansas celebrates April as Month of the Military Child

CAMP JOSEPH T. ROBINSON, NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.—State officials gathered here for a press conference March 31, 2026, to celebrate April as the Month of the Military Child, and to highlight the state’s efforts to help make military life easier for military children who follow their military parent’s assignments.



Arkansas is a state that’s leading the way in support for military children.



“According to the Military OneSource State Policy Status Tracker, issued by the Department of War, Arkansas is among the strongest states in America when it comes to supporting military‑connected students,” said Jacob Oliva, Arkansas’ Department of Education secretary. “In fact, when this tracker came out earlier this year, we discovered Arkansas is only one of two states to have all of these military priorities set by the DoW fully enacted in law thanks to Act 501 and that’s why we’re here today.”



Act 501 was signed into law in 2025 by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



He highlighted several of the state’s efforts. They include:

Advanced enrollment, ensuring families can enroll their children in school before they arrive in Arkansas.

Military student identifier, ensuring that schools can identify and support military-connected students.

Compliant with the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children, which ensures continuity of credits, placements and services.



The Purple Star School Program is a state-sponsored designation recognizing schools that provide specialized support to military-connected students, who often face frequent moves and social-emotional challenges.



“Arkansas was the second state in the nation to create a Purple Star School program, tied with Virginia and following Ohio, which launched the first program,” Oliva said.



Arkansas has 241 Purple Star schools and 25 Purple Star school districts.



While many military children live on or near Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Ark.; Camp Robinson, Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Barling, Ark.; or Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Ark; others do not.



“For the Arkansas National Guard, we have members in all 75 counties,” said Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “And I think we probably have military children in all 75 counties.”



Those children in the outlying areas don’t have access to all the programs on an active duty installation.



“I’ve got two military children,” Bridges said. “They’re very important to me.”



The general said his daughter from pre-K through eight grade attended seven different schools in nine years because of frequent military assignments as he climbed the ranks, taking on increasingly more important roles.



“I’m not unique,” Bridges said. “There are many, many other families like that.”



At the press conference, Oliva recognized five school districts as newly established Purple Star schools. They are Mountain Home School District with five campuses. Pulaski County Special School District with 20 campuses. Sheridan School District with five campuses. Malvern School District with one campus, and Vilonia School District with three campuses.



Additionally, Dr. Ken Warden, Arkansas Division of Higher Education commissioner, recognized Purple Star college campuses around the state.



They are: Arkansas State University Mountain Home, Arkansas State University Beebe, Arkansas Tech University, Southern Arkansas University, and the University of Arkansas.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 16:28 Story ID: 561691 Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arkansas celebrates April as Month of the Military Child, by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.