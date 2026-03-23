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    USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB

    USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB

    Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller,...... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB
    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller joined Air Force leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory (REVIL) at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 24, 2026.

    The REVIL lab is approximately 5,300 square feet and will allow the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to serve AFRL’s Nuclear Mission branch. It will provide state-of-the-art lab space for integrating test units for next-generation re-entry vehicle research and technology.

    “It was a pleasure working with the outstanding professionals from the construction contractor and government representatives to construct a facility that will provide the working environment for AFRL to meet their evolving mission,” said Filemon Gallegos, USACE-Albuquerque District project manager.

    The approximately $8.7 million project was awarded on April 12, 2024. The facility is the first of four planned modern laboratories in support of the Department of the Air Force's goal of establishing a robust nuclear science and technology system integration capability.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:53
    Story ID: 561688
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB, by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB

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    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    REVIL
    USACE
    US Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District
    Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory

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