USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB Your browser does not support the audio element.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller joined Air Force leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory (REVIL) at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 24, 2026.



The REVIL lab is approximately 5,300 square feet and will allow the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to serve AFRL’s Nuclear Mission branch. It will provide state-of-the-art lab space for integrating test units for next-generation re-entry vehicle research and technology.



“It was a pleasure working with the outstanding professionals from the construction contractor and government representatives to construct a facility that will provide the working environment for AFRL to meet their evolving mission,” said Filemon Gallegos, USACE-Albuquerque District project manager.



The approximately $8.7 million project was awarded on April 12, 2024. The facility is the first of four planned modern laboratories in support of the Department of the Air Force's goal of establishing a robust nuclear science and technology system integration capability.