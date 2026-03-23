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    USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB

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    USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller, center, joins Air Force leaders in cutting the ribbon and officially opening the Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 24, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9592698
    VIRIN: 260324-A-CZ991-1001
    Resolution: 1440x1313
    Size: 538.34 KB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB, by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB

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    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
    REVIL
    USACE
    US Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District
    Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory

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