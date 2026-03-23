U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District Commander Lt. Col. Matthew Miller, center, joins Air Force leaders in cutting the ribbon and officially opening the Re-Entry Vehicle Integration Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9592698
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-CZ991-1001
|Resolution:
|1440x1313
|Size:
|538.34 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Hometown:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB
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