Date Taken: 03.24.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:53 Photo ID: 9592698 VIRIN: 260324-A-CZ991-1001 Resolution: 1440x1313 Size: 538.34 KB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

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This work, USACE-Albuquerque District joins in ribbon-cutting ceremony for new lab at Kirtland AFB, by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.