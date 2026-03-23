Printing the future fight: Army overhauls supply chain with advanced manufacturing

Photo By Joseph M. Lee | Carolyn Farmer (left), Army Materiel Command principal technical advisor; Jason Duncan (middle), Tank-automotive and Armaments Command maintenance integration division chief and Col. Robin Montgomery (right), chief of ordnance and commandant of the U.S. Army Ordnance School, detailed how they are leveraging new qualification authorities and partnerships with private and academic sectors to get advanced manufacturing from the Organic Industrial Base and the tactical edge during a Warrior’s Corner session at the 2026 Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium and Exposition, March 24, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee, AMC public and congressional affairs office see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In a move to outpace the complexities of modern warfare, the Army is accelerating the adoption of advanced manufacturing to get equipment back to the fight faster than ever before.

Experts from the Army sustainment enterprise detailed how they are leveraging new qualification authorities and partnerships with private and academic sectors to get advanced manufacturing from the Organic Industrial Base and the tactical edge during a Warrior’s Corner session at the 2026 Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium and Exposition, March 24.

“We are working across the Army enterprise, the Joint Force and with our academic and industry partners to understand the advanced manufacturing space,” Carolyn Farmer, Army Materiel Command principal technical advisor. “We recognize that our Soldiers need this technology now, and we are faster when we work together.”

Farmer said advanced manufacturing is a key effort in AMC’s charge to deliver ready combat formations. From the depot to the company level, the Army is ramping up advanced manufacturing to address gaps in the supply chain and ultimately get more equipment into the hands of Soldiers.

As the Army grapples with a shortage of over 34,000 delinquent backordered parts, AMC was recently granted authority to certify the quality of components built through advanced manufacturing. The first challenge that came with this authority from Army senior leaders was to qualify 60 new parts in 60 days. With the help of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, experts were able to exceed this goal by qualifying 61 parts in just 57 days.

“I’ve never seen an effort where so many Army commands come together to solve complex supply problems,” said Jason Duncan, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command maintenance integration division chief. “We’re putting points on the board and solving longstanding challenges that existed within the advanced manufacturing effort every day.”

AMC and TACOM’s next challenge from the Army is to qualify 425 parts in 12 months by combining the new qualification authority with investments in the OIB, using industry and academic partnerships to develop digital twins of Army vehicles and expediting the process to qualify equipment vendors to provide advanced manufactured parts.

In addition to partnering with industry and academic vendors to accelerate the growth of advanced manufacturing, AMC and TACOM are working closely with units to better understand their needs as Soldiers test out printing small parts to assist combat missions and training.

“We want young Soldiers to be able to manufacture parts at the point of need,” said Col. Robin Montgomery, chief of ordnance and commandant of the U.S. Army Ordnance School.

Montgomery’s vision for the future of advanced manufacturing at the tactical edge involves units being given standardized 3D printing equipment and allowing Soldiers to experiment with the equipment to solve maintenance problems. The parts that they develop, print and test will be sent to TACOM and AMC to be certified as safe to use as temporary replacement parts.

“Our goal in proliferating advanced manufacturing is to ensure we never allow Soldiers to enter a fair and equal fight,” said Farmer. “We want to give them the advantages to win and come home safely.”