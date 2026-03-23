Carolyn Farmer (left), Army Materiel Command principal technical advisor; Jason Duncan (middle), Tank-automotive and Armaments Command maintenance integration division chief and Col. Robin Montgomery (right), chief of ordnance and commandant of the U.S. Army Ordnance School, detailed how they are leveraging new qualification authorities and partnerships with private and academic sectors to get advanced manufacturing from the Organic Industrial Base and the tactical edge during a Warrior’s Corner session at the 2026 Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium and Exposition, March 24, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee, AMC public and congressional affairs office
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9592655
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-IK688-6744
|Resolution:
|5080x3387
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
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|4
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This work, Printing the future fight: Army overhauls supply chain with advanced manufacturing, by Joseph M. Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Printing the future fight: Army overhauls supply chain with advanced manufacturing
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