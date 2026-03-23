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    Printing the future fight: Army overhauls supply chain with advanced manufacturing

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    Printing the future fight: Army overhauls supply chain with advanced manufacturing

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Joseph M. Lee 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Carolyn Farmer (left), Army Materiel Command principal technical advisor; Jason Duncan (middle), Tank-automotive and Armaments Command maintenance integration division chief and Col. Robin Montgomery (right), chief of ordnance and commandant of the U.S. Army Ordnance School, detailed how they are leveraging new qualification authorities and partnerships with private and academic sectors to get advanced manufacturing from the Organic Industrial Base and the tactical edge during a Warrior’s Corner session at the 2026 Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium and Exposition, March 24, 2026. U.S. Army photo by Mike Lee, AMC public and congressional affairs office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9592655
    VIRIN: 260324-A-IK688-6744
    Resolution: 5080x3387
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Printing the future fight: Army overhauls supply chain with advanced manufacturing, by Joseph M. Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Materiel Command
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