Baez Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Efrain Baez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 2, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Efrain Baez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC),...... read more read more

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GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Efrain Baez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 2, 2026.

Baez, 42, of Palatka, Florida, said the recognition represents a deeply personal milestone shaped by years of persistence and unfinished goals.

“This means more to me than I can fully explain,” Baez said. “I worked hard for the opportunity just to be here, and to come through training and be recognized like this is something I’m still processing.”

The Military Excellence Award is presented to the recruit who best demonstrates enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork throughout training. As part of the recognition, recipients receive a flag letter of commendation.

For Baez, the path to the Navy was not a straight one.

His decision to enlist came from a desire to complete something he had started years earlier.

“When I was 17, I enlisted in the Army Reserves but wasn’t able to finish my service,” Baez said. “That stayed with me. Over time, it started to feel like something I needed to come back to and finish.”

That opportunity came with a narrow window.

“I found out I had a chance to enlist, but I had to leave for boot camp before I turned 42,” he said. “There was a lot of paperwork, waivers and trips to MEPS, but I kept pushing through it. It was something I wasn’t willing to let go of.”

Baez graduated from high school more than 20 years ago and later earned a bachelor’s degree in management while traveling internationally as a performer.

Before joining the Navy, he spent nearly two decades working in large-scale touring productions, where he advanced from performer to leadership roles overseeing logistics, personnel coordination, and international travel. In those roles, he managed teams of up to 100 personnel across multiple countries and high-tempo environments.

Reflecting on that experience, Baez said working in demanding environments helped prepare him for the pace and expectations of military training.

“You learn how to work with people from all over the world and find ways to move forward together,” he said. “That carries over here. You have to communicate, stay adaptable and focus on solutions.”

During training, Baez said the support of his division played a critical role in helping him succeed.

“There were times I doubted myself,” he said. “But I leaned on the people around me, and they leaned on me. That’s what got us through. You realize quickly that you’re not doing this alone.”

He also credited his Recruit Division Commanders—Chief Hospital Corpsman Joseph Hardebeck, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Detra Penn and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launching and Recovery Equipment) 2nd Class Maximilian Trenkle—with setting the tone for the division.

“Chief Hardebeck stood out to me,” Baez said. “He made you feel like you were capable of more than you thought. That kind of leadership makes you better, and it is something I’m grateful for.”

Support from home remained another steady source of motivation.

“My partner has been there for me through all of this,” Baez said. “Having that support made a difference on the days that were tougher.”

Baez said one of the biggest challenges during training was finding his place within the division.

“I was older than most of the recruits here, and that stood out right away,” he said. “But I came in with the mindset to stay tough and keep pushing. At the same time, I had to remind myself that everyone is at a different point in their development.”

That perspective helped him stay focused on both personal growth and supporting those around him.

“It’s about staying patient, working hard and doing your part,” Baez said. “If you stay consistent, you’ll get where you need to go.”

Following graduation, Baez will Gunner's Mate “A” school in Great Lakes, Illinois, for technical training in electricity, electronics, and operation of launch systems and torpedos.

Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks long, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.