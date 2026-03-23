Baez Earns Military Excellence Award at RTC

Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:43 Photo ID: 9591789 VIRIN: 260331-N-NO492-1001 Resolution: 853x1280 Size: 226.35 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: PALATKA, FLORIDA, US

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