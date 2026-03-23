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    Baez Earns Military Excellence Award at RTC

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    Baez Earns Military Excellence Award at RTC

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Seaman Efrain Baez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 2, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:43
    Photo ID: 9591789
    VIRIN: 260331-N-NO492-1001
    Resolution: 853x1280
    Size: 226.35 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: PALATKA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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