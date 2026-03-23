Baez Earns Military Excellence Award at RTC

Seaman Efrain Baez graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command (RTC), earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) Apr. 2, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9591789
|VIRIN:
|260331-N-NO492-1001
|Resolution:
|853x1280
|Size:
|226.35 KB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|PALATKA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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