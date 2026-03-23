Army Civilians lead continuous transformation to modernize the force

Photo By Joseph M. Lee | The Association of the United States Army hosted a panel, “Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation,” March 24 at its Global Force Symposium and Exhibition. The panel featured Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, and Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), who are members of the Senior Executive Service. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Joseph M. Lee | The Association of the United States Army hosted a panel, “Leading Department of the...... read more read more

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Army’s modernization efforts hinge on the critical role of its civilian workforce, which is actively driving innovation, skill development and organizational transformation to ensure soldiers are equipped and ready for any mission. This message was underscored by senior civilian leaders during a panel discussion titled “Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation,” held March 24 at the Association of the United States Army’s Global Force Symposium and Exhibition.

The panel featured top members of the Senior Executive Service: Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, and Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology.

The discussion highlighted how Army Civilians “serve those who serve” by reinventing career development and transforming how the workforce supports modernization across every function critical to readiness.

“We are taking innovative approaches to pretty much every function right now that requires training and equipment that will have our Soldiers ready to fight and win the nations wars as they have been,” Miranda said.

Miranda emphasized the rapid progress made over the past year, including the fielding of the My Army Post application, which provides real-time data that’s transformed how the Army informs people working and living on installations. Other applications have improved accountability of Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment. These initiatives enhance the Soldier experience and operational agility.

Miranda also detailed the ongoing transformation of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base, stressing the importance of upskilling artisans through advanced technologies such as smart factories, predictive maintenance, digital twins and advanced manufacturing. The Army is expanding training opportunities with virtual reality, digital microcredentialing and partnerships with academic institutions to ensure the workforce can operate and sustain modern capabilities.

In addition, the military’s SkillBridge program provides service members transitioning to civilian service an opportunity to work with potential employers in the OIB. Ultimately, automation and advanced analytics and artificial intelligence is changing how our artisans perform their sustainment maintenance functions. They have to be trained in the new skills to be able to train Soldiers on those more advanced capabilities and weapon systems.

“The speed of the change is unbelievable,” Miranda said. “It’s exciting, and there’s more we can do and will do.”

Tolleson addressed acquisition transformation, identifying acquisition as a warfighting function that requires a cultural shift from process compliance to delivering outcomes with speed and accountability. The new Warfighting Acquisition University is leading this change by providing immersive training and leadership development programs designed to prepare the workforce for rapid materiel delivery to the warfighter.

“We see this is a strategic investment in our people, because this transformation won’t work without the buy-in from our workforce,” Tolleson said. “We have to transform our culture and mindset of how we operate at every echelon – going from process-focused and compliance-based to delivering outcomes!”

Panelists acknowledged challenges, including budget and statutory constraints affecting the OIB human capital modernization plan, but stressed that resources and leadership priorities are aligned to overcome these hurdles. They highlighted the importance of strategic investment in civilians as the foundation of transformation and the need to attract and retain talented leaders by telling the Army’s story of meaningful service and opportunity.

This panel discussion affirmed the pivotal role of Army civilians in the continuous transformation of the force – driving innovation, enhancing readiness, and ensuring the Army is prepared to fight and win in the complex operational environments of today and tomorrow.

“We cannot accomplish what we’re doing without your commitment and competence,” Miranda remarked, recognizing the dedication of Army Civilians.

For more information and to view the panel and other events from the AUSA Global Force Symposium, visit the DVIDS feature page.