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    Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation

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    Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Joseph M. Lee 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    The Association of the United States Army hosted a panel, “Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation,” March 24 at its Global Force Symposium and Exhibition.

    The panel featured Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, and Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), who are members of the Senior Executive Service.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9590492
    VIRIN: 260324-A-FK481-2899
    Resolution: 6000x3864
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation, by Joseph M. Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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