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The Association of the United States Army hosted a panel, “Leading Department of the Army Civilians Through Continuous Transformation,” March 24 at its Global Force Symposium and Exhibition.



The panel featured Liz Miranda, executive deputy to the commanding general of U.S. Army Materiel Command, and Jesse Tolleson, principal deputy to the assistant secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology), who are members of the Senior Executive Service.