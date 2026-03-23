Nashville District assistant district counsel earns national award

Courtesy Photo | Kathryn Morris, assistant district counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, observes CSX railroad repairs while walking along the Nolichucky River near Erwin, Tenn., in January 2026. The site visit with Regulatory staff follows track reconstruction after Hurricane Helene. (USACE photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Kathryn Morris, assistant district counsel for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more

NASHVILLE, Tenn.– For successfully defending the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in high-stakes litigation, training the next generation of regulators, and building a valuable externship program, USACE Headquarters honored Nashville District’s Kathryn Morris, assistant district counsel, with the E. Manning Seltzer Award. This year, the enterprise selected only 11 of more than 450 legal professionals for this distinction, reserved for its most outstanding attorneys.

A major reason for the award is her successful defense of the Corps’ regulatory permit decisions. In a challenge to the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Expansion, the official case record Morris prepared proved so thorough and legally sound that a federal court dismissed the lawsuit.

Tim Wilder, chief of the west branch regulatory division, witnessed her expertise firsthand.

“I’ve worked with many attorneys in state and federal water regulatory programs over 34 years. Kathryn’s abilities impress me,” Wilder said. “Her work brought clarity to many complex issues raised during the court challenge of the USACE permit of the Cumberland Pipeline project. Kathryn’s thorough research led to comprehensive understanding by all on the team. I trust her thoroughness.”

Morris also provided guidance during litigation over emergency rail repairs by CSX Railroad on the Nolichucky River following Hurricane Helene. The complex case, which spanned both the Nashville and Wilmington districts, saw the U.S. District Court deny plaintiffs’ motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunctions before ultimately dismissing the case as moot.

Beyond the courtroom, Morris’s impact as an instructor and mentor proved central to her recognition. This March, she taught for the first time at a national USACE prospect course, leading the "Regulatory Three" class on enforcement for regulatory specialists. The course trains them on how to respond to violations of the Clean Water Act and exercise discretion in resolving them.

She also drew on her experience at the Middle East District to create and spearhead the Nashville District’s Office of Counsel Externship program. Now in its third year, the program gives local law students a unique, hands-on experience with federal law.

“It is a program so students can understand as applied skills, not just sitting in the office with us,” Morris said. “Doing legal research, writing documents for the attorneys to review, but learning how you communicate information to a client, how you listen to a client, because our advice is only as good as the information we receive.”

The externship includes site visits to major civil works projects like the Kentucky and Chickamauga locks to see the connection between legal work and project execution.

“I really enjoy it in Nashville because of our civil works program,” Morris added. “There’s just so much diversity in our missions to show the students.”

Casey Ehorn, deputy chief of the regulatory division, commented on Morris's multifaceted impact. "Kathryn Morris embodies the highest standards of legal practice and public service. Her sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to the mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are evident in everything she does," Ehorn said. "The E. Manning Seltzer Award is a fitting recognition of her outstanding contributions, and we are incredibly proud to have her on our team."

District Counsel Jim Roth, who nominated Morris, noted her exceptional initiative.

“Kathryn does superb work and is very deserving of being recognized at the highest levels,” Roth said. “Her impactful efforts on these high-visibility cases and her initiative in developing our externship program have set a new standard. This award is a testament to her talent and dedication.”

Morris, who joined the Nashville District in 2022, advises the district’s Regulatory Division. A graduate of New York University School of Law, she began her USACE career in 2019 through the Chief Counsel’s Honors Program. She credits a strong work ethic, developed while working full-time through college, for her success.

“I don’t think I would have done as well without having a work ethic that made me much more successful,” she stated.

Law students interested in federal careers can learn more about the USACE Honors Program at https://www.usace.army.mil/Who-We-Are/Chief-Counsel-Office/Honors-Program/ Local law students interested in the Nashville District externship program may contact Kathryn Morris at kathryn.g.morris@usace.army.mil.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorpsand on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.