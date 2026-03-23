Sentinel Task Force Det. 10 Advances ICBM Modernization at F.E. Warren AFB

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- Leaders from across the Department of War and state partners gathered March 11, 2026, here to officially cut the ribbon for the Sentinel Task Force’s new Detachment 10 facility, marking another milestone supporting modernization of the intercontinental ballistic missile enterprise.

The new facility enables closer coordination among organizations preparing the base and surrounding missile field for the LGM-35A Sentinel, which will replace the LGM-30G Minuteman III.

Attendees included Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen; Lt. Gen. William Graham, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Air Force Maj. Gen. Colin J. Connor, Director of ICBM modernization; Brig. Gen. William Rogers, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center interim commander; and Stephen Kravitsky, Sentinel Task Force Det. 10 director.

“The space will facilitate an efficient and effective collaborative environment for our collective team while we take on one of the most challenging efforts of our careers –the retirement of the minuteman weapons system and the deployment of the sentinel weapons system,” said Kravitsky.

While the ribbon cutting marks a visible milestone, Sentinel Task Force Det. 10 has spent the past six months advancing several initiatives across the installation and missile field to prepare for the Sentinel transition.

One of the most significant milestones was the transfer of Launch Facility E-10 from the 90th Missile Wing to the detachment. The transfer followed a deliberate, multi-phased process overseen by Air Force Global Strike Command to ensure a safe, secure and compliant transition. The program continues to finalize site disposition plans to meet environmental and program requirements.

Another key initiative includes the Sentinel utility corridor pilot project, scheduled to begin this summer. The project will install more than 23 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure across northern Nebraska, spanning Banner and Kimball counties. As the first construction effort within the missile field, the pilot program will help refine coordination between the Air Force, construction contractors and partner organizations.

The newly opened Det. 10 facility is a 26,000-square-foot facility designed to bring together the organizations responsible for planning and executing Sentinel deployment activities. Teams from the Sentinel Program Office, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, contractor Northrop Grumman and the Air Force Civil Engineering Center will collaborate there to support the path toward initial operational capability in 2033.

Construction across the installation is also progressing to support the modernization effort. The Missile Handling Complex is currently 75% complete with projected completion in July 2026, while the Wing Command Center is 59% complete and expected to finish in June 2027.

“The work done here at places like F.E. Warren is the foundation for our nation’s defense, it is our true strategic deterrence,” said Rogers.

Together, these efforts support future Sentinel operational testing and ensure the 90th MW remains prepared to sustain a credible and effective nuclear deterrent.