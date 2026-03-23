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    Kosovo Army visits USASAC

    Kosovo Army visits USASAC

    Photo By Terri Stover | Col. Gazmend Jashari presents an emblem from the Kosovo Army in a gift exchange to...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2026

    Story by Terri Stover 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Kosovo Army visits USASAC
    Col. Gazmend Jashari presents an emblem from the Kosovo Army in a gift exchange to Col. Wheeler Manning. Jashari is a special forces commander in the Kosovo Army; Manning is the chief of staff for the Security Assistance Command. Members from the Kosovo Army and Embassy recently met with county program managers to discuss foreign military sales cases.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 13:27
    Story ID: 561559
    Location: US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kosovo Army visits USASAC, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kosovo Army visits USASAC

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