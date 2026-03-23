Kosovo Army visits USASAC

Photo By Terri Stover | Col. Gazmend Jashari presents an emblem from the Kosovo Army in a gift exchange to...... read more read more

Photo By Terri Stover | Col. Gazmend Jashari presents an emblem from the Kosovo Army in a gift exchange to Col. Wheeler Manning. Jashari is a special forces commander in the Kosovo Army; Manning is the chief of staff for the Security Assistance Command. Members from the Kosovo Army and Embassy recently met with county program managers to discuss foreign military sales cases. see less | View Image Page