Courtesy Photo | Sarah M. Bean, USASAC Supervisor of the Year 2025, Phillip J. Greer, USASAC Employee...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sarah M. Bean, USASAC Supervisor of the Year 2025, Phillip J. Greer, USASAC Employee of the Year 2025 see less | View Image Page

Security Assistance Command recognizes two outstanding members Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Security Assistance Command recently announced their Employee and Supervisor of the Year for 2025. Sarah M. Bean was awarded the supervisor of the year recognition, while Phillip J. Greer was chosen as the employee of the year.



Bean, the branch chief of CENTCOM Logistics Management, located in the New Cumberland, Pennsylvania office, embodies many of the traits of a good leader, to include problem-solving skills, good communication, and organizational skills.



Koren Scates, Bean’s supervisor and chief of the command’s CENTCOM Logistics Management division, said, “Sarah serves as an unofficial mentor to newer branch chiefs, providing advice and technical expertise on complex issues...is truly a class act, ensuring she treats all with respect, dignity and compassion regardless of rank.”



Bean oversees the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ministry of Defense program, along with five other programs. The KSA program is estimated at $27 billion in foreign military sales cases for the Army.



In late 2025, KSA verbally committed to purchasing 299 M1A2S+ tanks and 30 M88A2 Recovery Vehicles with the total package approach during a meeting between President Trump and the Crown Prince of KSA. Bean and her team were instrumental in developing the case in record time. Coordination consisted of daily meetings with security assistance stakeholders which resulted in a fully developed case within two weeks.



Her efforts have avoided several breaks in service on high profile initiatives on the KSA program. A break in service to several of their initiatives would cost KSA additional funding, as well as unnecessary delays.



The CENTCOM regional operations director often refers to Bean as the “gold standard,” acknowledging that she is extremely proactive setting the standard for her peers. “Ms. Bean has been instrumental in resolving and mitigating complex developmental and logistical issues within her area of responsibility,” said Col. Wes Chaney, CENTCOM RO at USASAC.



In 2024 a USASAC reorganization necessitated branch chiefs to develop cross-functional expertise, including proficiency in FMS case development. Bean readily embraced this challenge and proactively began acquiring the necessary skills. Over the past year, USASAC’s CENTCOM regional operations has experienced several vacancies in the country program management roles. This has required her to not only demonstrate knowledge of CPM responsibilities, but also to execute those duties effectively. She consistently met these demands with professionalism and competence but also demonstrated a rapid mastery of the required skills, according to Scates.



Phillip J. “PJ” Greer, program manager for security assistance training at USASAC, was awarded the command’s 2025 Employee of the Year.



As the training program coordinator, he ensures that security assistance training is integrated early in the country program manager’s career with details on requirements, desired capabilities, and funding sources in the development of foreign military cases. Yet the training also must emphasize combatant command and Army priorities.



“PJ Greer is relentless and continues to conduct his typical battle rhythm duties to include team huddles, staff assistance, taskings, and program engagement to ensure SA training is integrated early and smoothly into materiel cases,” said Courtney Taylor, the G7 director at USASAC and Greer’s supervisor.



“PJ was instrumental in assisting the development of the security assistance training management system, which is a non-program of record but highly helpful and widely used across the AMC security assistance enterprise.”



Furthermore, he was detailed during 2025 to another area within the command to work as a case development and policy specialist. In this role he worked on process improvements for FMS process. Another accomplishment included reforming and reshaping several FMS policies for reimplementation into the workforce.



While performing superbly with a volume of enhancing tasks in his detail assignment, Greer continued to conduct his duties within his original directorate. He managed 44 pre letters of request, where the LOR outlines the specific requirements and details of what partner nations have included in an FMS case. Greer also managed the training cases for potential and developing FMS cases in support of materiel and training-only cases.



“Mr. Greer rapidly recognizes and analyzes problems to enhance the organization to ultimately reduce time, effort, and steps,” said Taylor. “He intuitively forecasts friction points and eliminates or mitigates negative impacts as a matter of routine.”



Greer, a former retired US Marine, also continues to volunteer as a lead for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.