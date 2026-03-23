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    Foreign area officer promoted

    Foreign area officer promoted

    Photo By Terri Stover | Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, in foreground, commander of Security Assistance Command,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Foreign area officer promoted
    Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, in foreground, commander of Security Assistance Command, reaffirms the oath of commissioned officers to the newly promoted Col. Wes Chaney. Chaney’s promotion ceremony March 6 included the oath after his wife and children pinned his new insignia on his uniform. He has served as the CENTCOM Regional Operations director at USASAC for two years. The foreign area officer will receive a new assignment soon. [photo by Terri Stover, USASAC Public Affairs]

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:41
    Story ID: 561555
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    Foreign area officer promoted

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