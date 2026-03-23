Foreign area officer promoted

Photo By Terri Stover | Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, in foreground, commander of Security Assistance Command,...... read more read more Photo By Terri Stover | Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, in foreground, commander of Security Assistance Command, reaffirms the oath of commissioned officers to the newly promoted Col. Wes Chaney. Chaney’s promotion ceremony March 6 included the oath after his wife and children pinned his new insignia on his uniform. He has served as the CENTCOM Regional Operations director at USASAC for two years. The foreign area officer will receive a new assignment soon. see less | View Image Page

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Brig. Gen. Allen Pepper, in foreground, commander of Security Assistance Command, reaffirms the oath of commissioned officers to the newly promoted Col. Wes Chaney. Chaney’s promotion ceremony March 6 included the oath after his wife and children pinned his new insignia on his uniform. He has served as the CENTCOM Regional Operations director at USASAC for two years. The foreign area officer will receive a new assignment soon. [photo by Terri Stover, USASAC Public Affairs]