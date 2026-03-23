Open house provides students with gateway into armaments engineering studies

PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES 03.30.2026 Courtesy Story Picatinny Arsenal

By Tyler Barth



PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The Armament Graduate School (AGS) welcomed prospective students and degree hopefuls alike to an open house on Friday, March 6 for a discussion on the benefits of pursuing a degree in armaments engineering.



AGS Provost Michael Dascanio outlined the curriculum, time commitments, and application process for the program, which has been operating since 2013, and is expected to receive accreditation from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education next year. Upon successful accreditation, both future graduates and past graduates will receive formal diplomas.



Dascanio explained how the AGS provides students a chance to learn from experts, the uniqueness of such a degree, and how Picatinny Arsenal employees can take courses on base. Any students who work for the government qualify to have their tuition completely covered, and in exchange are expected to sign a continued service agreement and commit to a period of service after completion.



The AGS provides the world's only graduate-level curriculum dedicated to armaments engineering. Course topics range from advanced mathematics to warheads and fuzing and from armament software to fire control, and students typically take two classes per semester. Many courses contain hands-on elements, and all classes are recorded to accommodate those who must travel or have shifting work responsibilities.



“It’s such a unique degree, a Ph.D or Masters in armaments engineering, and we’re the only school that offers such a degree,” said AGS Registrar Lucas Wilde. “We have students that come in with solid undergraduate or graduate degrees, and because the degree itself and the work and courses are so relevant to their work, the degree is highly relevant to their career.”



Stephen John, who holds a bachelor's in mechanical engineering, was at the session attempting to discern whether the AGS was best for him. John noted his interest in medium caliber and a wish to go down the technical route. He said that the open house had alleviated several of his concerns, and that he next wanted to look at some of the courses.



Michael McBride, a computer scientist in fire control, is currently pursuing his Ph.D in armaments engineering. Being part of the AGS, he said, provides students with excellent contacts and information going forward. It also exposes students to areas of Picatinny they otherwise wouldn’t have known about, McBride quipped.



“If you’re a person who wants to make a career here, you’ll start it off with connections to the most skilled and talented people in the organization,” he said. “You’ll have the networking, information and access to resources and knowledge.”



Justin Kuo holds a master’s degree in armament engineering and is also pursuing his Ph.D. He said he has highly benefitted from his degree, pointing out how it has better positioned his career, extended his network into multiple competencies, and allowed him to better understand how the Armaments Center operates.



“I believe that my time as a student here has significantly contributed to the breadth of my skills and strength of my professional methods,” he said.



The U.S. Army Armament Graduate School is a one-of-a-kind institution offering a PhD and Master’s degrees in Armament Engineering to Department of War employees while supporting the mission of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center.