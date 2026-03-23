NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy Your browser does not support the audio element.

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (March 30, 2026) – Nine Master Labor Contract (MLC) recruit firefighters are about to begin the Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire Academy onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. The 3-month academy starts this week on April 1st and is the first academy to be held onboard NAF Atsugi since 2024.



“We are excited to begin [the academy] but it is a lot of work,” said Derrick Dimitris, deputy fire chief of training. “Essentially this academy is designed like a miniature university with several moving parts behind the scenes that are crucial to its success. With all that said, we are excited to be hosting it here at NAF Atsugi.”



During the 3-month academy, new recruits will have a mix of classroom and hands-on instruction that will teach them the basics of fire theory, hazmat, search & rescue, and many other essential tasks. After successfully completing the academy, the recruits will earn the title of firefighter and go to their assigned duty station for additional specialized training.



The recruits are pooled together from NAF Atsugi and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), both installations take turns hosting the academy.



“We love to train firemen, it’s what we do,” Dimitris exclaimed while talking about NAF Atsugi’s 2026 academy, “for a lot of recruits it was their childhood dream to become a firefighter and having the opportunity to train them to becoming one is a great thing to be a part of.”



This academy is a crucible for personal and professional growth, transforming dedicated individuals into highly skilled and resilient firefighters, ready to face any challenge with courage and expertise.



NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.