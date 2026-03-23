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    NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy

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    NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy

    JAPAN

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 30, 2026) - Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services trucks are parked in the firehouse onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 01:15
    Photo ID: 9589444
    VIRIN: 260330-N-UA541-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy, by PO3 Brianna Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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