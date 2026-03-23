NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy

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NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Mar. 30, 2026) - Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services trucks are parked in the firehouse onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna Bonilla)