Photo By Senior Airman Colin Perkins | Youth program candidates and advisors pose for a group photo at the Boy’s & Girl’s...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Colin Perkins | Youth program candidates and advisors pose for a group photo at the Boy’s & Girl’s Club of America’s Alaska Youth of the Year Ceremony on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 21, 2026. The Youth of the Year program give military youths the tools, confidence, and sense of community necessary to build a successful future for the next generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colin Perkins) see less | View Image Page

Eielson celebrates Youth of the Year Your browser does not support the audio element.

Early on a Saturday morning at the Eielson Chapel, five teens from military installations across Alaska gathered for the Boys & Girls Club of America’s (BGCA) Youth of the Year ceremony.



These military youths demonstrated their leadership development, community involvement and personal growth to a panel of judges while competing in a BGCA program that has roots stretching back to 1947.



“The program has been around for a very long time, since the 1940’s,” said Ali Fogle, Eielson AFB youth program teen coordinator. “The program has existed to allow teens to showcase their leadership and community and help them grow as a person.”



The program, open to teens ages 14 to 18, prioritizes individuals who are active in their installation youth centers, often providing mentorship, while receiving academic scholarships and a platform to compete at local and state levels to represent their communities.



“I love being able to provide them real life experience, whether it’s crafting resumes, working on personal essays for scholarships or preparing them for interviews,” said Jennifer Simeonoff, U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak youth program teen coordinator. “By being in the program, they are already a winner because they are able to come out with fantastic experiences and life skills that are extremely rewarding.”



Before this final stage of the contest, candidates had already won at the installation level to advance to the state competition that was hosted at Eielson, with the winner earning a spot at the national event. Through essays, a resume and an interview, judges assessed each teen's ability to effectively communicate their experiences, goals and community impact.



“Being able to win at the base level and then get the opportunity to meet all of the candidates here competing for the state has been a great experience,” said Hailey Onken, Eielson AFB youth program candidate. “The program itself has only made me realize I want to help as many people as I can, and that by helping others you have way more of an impact than you realize.”



In an environment where harsh weather, distance and isolation often limit social opportunities, a key goal of the Alaskan program is to cultivate a strong sense of belonging among military-connected teens.



“The youth center ended up being the place where I felt like I could be myself, but also where I found resilience,” said Lily-Ruth Hall, U.S. Coast Guard Kodiak youth program candidate. “I was able to step into leadership roles, build connections and relationships with people, and it really helped me strengthen my personal confidence.”



Advisors are pivotal to the program's success, not only providing crucial guidance on academics and life skills but also drawing upon their unique backgrounds in education to cultivate confidence and self-discovery in every teen.



“We offer so much within our programs, and I strive to make this experience for teens worth it,” said Fogle. “I make sure to put in the effort to teach socialization, interview techniques and skills, applying for scholarships, as well as just being there to listen to them when they need it. There is truly so much that goes into the entire process to make sure they are set up for their future.”



A cornerstone of youth development across military installations, the thriving Youth of the Year program, gives teens the tools, confidence, and sense of community necessary to build a successful future for the next generation.