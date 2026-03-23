Keller researcher selected for 2026 DHA Academic Degree Program

CONGRATULATIONS to Michael Aderman who was competitively selected for the 2026 Defense Health Agency (DHA) Academic Degree Program.



Aderman, who was selected out of more than 200 highly qualified applicants, is a member of the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research team at Keller Army Community Hospital.



“It was incredible to learn that the work I have done in my role so far and the potential I have to continue to improve health care delivered to our active-duty service members and cadets was recognized and supported by the DHA,” said Aderman. “I could not have been more excited to receive this news, and I am eager to continue incorporating the material learned from this doctorate program into the research I conduct through DHA, Keller, and U.S. Military Academy throughout my career.”



The Academic Degree Program (ADP) is one of two paths provided under DHA Competitive Programs. ADP offers the opportunity for professional development through competency building and focused academic study. The purpose is to enhance the culture of professional development and support the agency’s overarching goal of fostering a learning organization.



“This is a great opportunity that will support Michael through the completion of his doctoral studies, and his demonstrated excellence ensures that this DHA investment will benefit our organization into the future” said Kenneth L. Cameron, PhD, MPH, ATC, FNATA, Director of Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research, John A. Feagin Sports Medicine Fellowship. “It is also important to build our internal research capacity within the Fellowship here at Keller.”



“This is an outstanding achievement and a testament to Michael’s strong work in orthopaedic research,” said Col. Sean J. Hipp, Commander, Keller Army Community Hospital. “ADP not only provides Michael with the chance to advance his career, within DHA, through higher education, but it benefits and strengthens the DHA workforce by retaining the top professionals that are driving military health’s next evolution.”



ADP provides opportunities to pursue focused academic study and offers an annual stipend in the amount of $15,000 towards an ungraduated or graduate degree. The stipend is capped at $60,000.



ADP is part of DHA’s Workforce Development which provides innovative career and professional development opportunities and experiences through a variety of programs and partnerships. These opportunities fulfill employee developmental needs across the DHA enterprise.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:55 Story ID: 561442 Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US Hometown: BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keller researcher selected for 2026 DHA Academic Degree Program, by Robert K Lanier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.