Michael Aderman, a member of the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research team at Keller Army Community Hospital, was competitively selected for the 2026 Defense Health Agency Academic Degree Program from more than 200 highly qualified applicants.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9587219
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-FL546-3925
|Resolution:
|2944x1968
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Keller researcher selected for 2026 DHA Academic Degree Program
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