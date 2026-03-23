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    Keller researcher selected for 2026 DHA Academic Degree Program

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    Keller researcher selected for 2026 DHA Academic Degree Program

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Robert K Lanier 

    Keller Army Community Hospital

    Michael Aderman, a member of the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research team at Keller Army Community Hospital, was competitively selected for the 2026 Defense Health Agency Academic Degree Program from more than 200 highly qualified applicants.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9587219
    VIRIN: 260327-A-FL546-3925
    Resolution: 2944x1968
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keller researcher selected for 2026 DHA Academic Degree Program, by Robert K Lanier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Keller Army Community Hospital
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Research
    DHA Competitive Programs
    Academic Degree Program

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