Fitness access remains mission-focused during Potter renovation

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — Beginning March 30, 2026 the 35th Force Support Squadron (FSS) will partially close the Potter Fitness Center main gym for major renovations, disperse equipment across the installation, and ensure fitness standards and mission readiness can be met by all personnel assigned to Misawa.

The front half of the gym, from the main entrance to the martial arts area, will close for construction. The back half will remain open for general workouts, basketball, showers, saunas and physical training testing.

By April 2, most equipment from the closed section will be relocated to the Community Commons, which will serve as the installation’s primary gym during the renovation. The facility is expected to include free weights, squat racks, benches, cardio machines, assault treadmills and rowers.

Leaders in the 35th Force Support Squadron planned redundancies in the renovation project to enable all service members at Misawa to maintain fitness standards despite partial facility closures.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Trevor Brown, 35th FSS Fitness and Sports Section chief emphasized the goal of this project is to ensure all service members of the Misawa community continue to have the space, equipment and access they need to stay fit and mission ready throughout the renovation.

“Nobody’s more excited about fitness than our fitness team,”said Capt. Kadeesh McNaught, 35th FSS military personnel flight chief. “And they’re very excited about what's coming.”

Additional workout options will remain available across base, including the back half of Potter Fitness Center, the Community Commons, Freedom Fitness Center on North Base, the Weasels Den indoor track and field, and Iron Hand’s CrossFit gym. Fitness classes such as spin, yoga and Zumba will continue, with many moving to the back half of Potter.

“What we’re pushing for is having the Community Commons as well as the back half of Potter open 24/7,” McNaught said. “Anybody who wants to workout, can, anytime no matter what shift they're on.”

Around-the-clock access would help the base maintain flexibility for all shifts while giving service members every chance to stay prepared for upcoming PT changes.

“When we’re talking about upcoming PT changes, we’re making sure every Airman has the opportunity to meet standards and stay ready,” she added.

Gym renovation updates will be shared through the Misawa Force Support Squadron and Misawa Sports and Fitness Facebook pages, American Forces Network and FSS marketing channels. Additional information can be found at https://35fss.com/fitness/

As the only bilateral, joint-service, civilian-use air base in the Pacific Theater, Team Misawa specializes in adapting to unpredictable changes, maintaining resilient Airmen, and ensuring the Wild Weasel mission never falters.