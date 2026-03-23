Commissaries observe April, the Month of Military Child, by providing interactive programs for young students

Courtesy Photo | Throughout April, commissaries worldwide will be celebrating the Month of the Military Child with interactive learning opportunities to enhance their shopping experience. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Throughout April, commissaries worldwide will be celebrating the Month of the Military...... read more read more

By DeCA Corporate Communications

NOTE: Watch https://vimeo.com/defensecommissary/monthofthemilitarychild2025?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

FORT LEE, Va. – Throughout April, commissaries worldwide will be celebrating the https://corp.commissaries.com/military-child-month with interactive learning opportunities to enhance their shopping experience.

With the help of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) activities, the Defense commissary Agency (DeCA) will help military children use everyday groceries to spark curiosity, and enhance problem-solving and family engagement, said Navy Command Master Chief Mario S. Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.

“We’re not just acknowledging our military children; we’re also laying a bridge to their future as the leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow,” Rivers said.

Commissaries will have a table display with STEM activity cards available for patrons to pick up and take with them. Those who prefer a digital experience can scan a QR code that will take them online to a landing page with the same information organized by activity:

· Pre-K and kindergarten (ages 3-5) – “Easy Natural Play Clay Recipe” · Elementary (5-11) – “Candy Color Explosion” · Middle school (12-14) – “Elephant Toothpaste” · High school (14-18) – “The See-Through Egg: A Chemistry Adventure”

As DeCA hosts these activities in April, Rivers wants patrons to know that commissary employees have a natural understanding of what it means to be a military child.

“Many of our employees are in active military families or they’ve served as a family with children themselves,” he said. “We understand the sacrifices military children make as they deal with parents who may be deployed overseas or the constant moves to other states or distant countries leaving friends, family and the familiar behind.”

As a child who grew up in a military household as well as a father himself, Rivers is well aware of the challenges these children face. Activities such as STEM will help them embrace the uniqueness of their communities, he said.

“Through these STEM activities, we are giving our children an opportunity to see their commissary benefit through a different lens – one that encourages their educational development,” Rivers said. “Who knew that shopping at your commissary could save you so much money while being so much fun for your children?”

Customers are reminded they can access the STEM activity page by scanning the QR code on the in-store flyer or visit https://corp.commissaries.com/military-child-month. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.