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    Commissaries observe April, the Month of Military Child, by providing interactive programs for young students

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    Commissaries observe April, the Month of Military Child, by providing interactive programs for young students

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Throughout April, commissaries worldwide will be celebrating the Month of the Military Child with interactive learning opportunities to enhance their shopping experience. (DeCA graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 10:05
    Photo ID: 9585018
    VIRIN: 260326-D-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 409x406
    Size: 55.74 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Commissaries observe April, the Month of Military Child, by providing interactive programs for young students

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    Month of the Military Child (MOTMC)
    Defense Commissary Agency - DeCA

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