Throughout April, commissaries worldwide will be celebrating the Month of the Military Child with interactive learning opportunities to enhance their shopping experience. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9585018
|VIRIN:
|260326-D-ZZ999-1001
|Resolution:
|409x406
|Size:
|55.74 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Commissaries observe April, the Month of Military Child, by providing interactive programs for young students
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